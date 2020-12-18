(KMAland) -- Maegan Holt, Karley Larson and Parker Badding all saw action on Friday in college basketball.
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 67 Rogers State 40
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) started for UNK (5-0), played 15 minutes and finished with two points, four rebounds and four steals.
WOMEN: Sam Houston State 71 UTSA 47
Karley Larson (Underwood) played 17 minutes for UTSA in the defeat.
MEN: Rogers State 66 Nebraska-Kearney 60
Parker Badding (Kuemper Catholic) saw five minutes for UNK (1-5) in the loss.