KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Maegan Holt, Karley Larson and Parker Badding all saw action on Friday in college basketball.

WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 67 Rogers State 40 

Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) started for UNK (5-0), played 15 minutes and finished with two points, four rebounds and four steals.

WOMEN: Sam Houston State 71 UTSA 47 

Karley Larson (Underwood) played 17 minutes for UTSA in the defeat.

MEN: Rogers State 66 Nebraska-Kearney 60 

Parker Badding (Kuemper Catholic) saw five minutes for UNK (1-5) in the loss.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.