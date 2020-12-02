(KMAland) -- A busy night for former KMAlanders was led by big games from Sophia Peppers, Haylee Heits, Garrett Franken and Quinten Vasa.
WOMEN: Northwestern 59 Briar Cliff 50 (2 OT)
Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) had a team-high 14 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists for Briar Cliff, and Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) played 24 minutes for Northwestern and finished with two points and five rebounds.
WOMEN: Mount Marty 62 College of St. Mary 53
Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) played 16 minutes and finished with four points and four rebounds for College of St. Mary. Bailey White (St. Albert) also saw four minutes of action.
WOMEN: Midland 87 Doane 76
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Doane in the loss. Ashley Teten (Auburn) pitched in six points and 12 boards of her own.
WOMEN: Morningside 85 Dordt 79
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had another big game for Morningside with 25 points and four rebounds.
WOMEN: Grand View 84 Baker 60
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) played 12 minutes and scored six points for Grand View in the win.
WOMEN: William Penn 77 Peru State 52
Maddy Duncan (Sidney) had three points and seven rebounds for Peru State in the defeat. Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) added four points and four rebounds, and McKenzie Witt (Sacred Heart) pulled down three rebounds.
MEN: Northwestern 98 Briar Cliff 90
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had a big night for Briar Cliff, finishing with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
MEN: Doane 68 Midland 64
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had two points and two rebounds for Midland in the defeat.
MEN: Concordia 86 Hastings 77
No stats available.
MEN: Morningside 79 Dordt 66
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) led Dordt in the loss with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
MEN: William Penn 105 Peru State 81
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) scored six points and grabbed four rebounds for Peru State in the defeat.
MEN: South Dakota State 71 Iowa State 68
Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper) played 19 minutes and finished with three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in the win for South Dakota State.