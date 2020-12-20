Maegan Holt
Photo: UNK Athletics

(KMAland) -- Maegan Holt helped the UNK women move to 6-0 on Sunday while Sophia Peppers and Shane Chamberlain were also in action.

WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 68 Northeastern State 56 

Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored 11 points and had three steals for Nebraska-Kearney (6-0) in yet another win.

WOMEN: Morningside 89 Hastings 54 

Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had another big game for Morningside (9-2, 7-1) with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. 

MEN: Morningside 86 Hastings 67 

Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) scored three points and had two rebounds for Hastings (3-9, 0-8).

