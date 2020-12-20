(KMAland) -- Maegan Holt helped the UNK women move to 6-0 on Sunday while Sophia Peppers and Shane Chamberlain were also in action.
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 68 Northeastern State 56
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored 11 points and had three steals for Nebraska-Kearney (6-0) in yet another win.
WOMEN: Morningside 89 Hastings 54
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had another big game for Morningside (9-2, 7-1) with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
MEN: Morningside 86 Hastings 67
Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) scored three points and had two rebounds for Hastings (3-9, 0-8).