(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Emma Atwood, Ryan Hawkins and Logan Hughes all hit double figures in college basketball on Thursday.
WOMEN: Central Missouri 58 Northwest Missouri State 49
Emma Atwood (Central Decatur) had 11 points and six rebounds for Northwest Missouri State in the defeat. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) played 15 minutes off the bench and added two points and four rebounds.
WOMEN: Missouri Western 62 Lincoln 55
Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) had a team-high 14 points and added five rebounds for Missouri Western in the win.
WOMEN: Incarnate Word 69 UTSA 63
Karley Larson (Underwood) played 20 minutes off the bench for UTSA, finishing with five points and three assists.
MEN: Northwest Missouri State 74 Central Missouri 67
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) led the Bearcats with 25 points and six rebounds.