College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Madelyn Deitchler, Konnor Sudmann and Tina Lair-VanMeter all had double-digit scoring games on Wednesday in college basketball action.

WOMEN: Dakota State 82 Briar Cliff 76 

Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) scored 26 points with four rebounds to lead Briar Cliff (9-4) in the defeat. Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) chipped in 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. 

WOMEN: Judson 56 Waldorf 50 

Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Waldorf (0-6).

MEN: Northwestern 98 Presentation 64 

Austin Alexander (Atlantic) had one point, two rebounds and one assists in five minutes for Northwestern (10-4)

MEN: Peru State 70 Concordia 62 

Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) scored two points and added a rebound and a block in seven minutes for Peru State (7-4).

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.