(KMAland) -- Madelyn Deitchler, Konnor Sudmann and Tina Lair-VanMeter all had double-digit scoring games on Wednesday in college basketball action.
WOMEN: Dakota State 82 Briar Cliff 76
Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) scored 26 points with four rebounds to lead Briar Cliff (9-4) in the defeat. Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) chipped in 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
WOMEN: Judson 56 Waldorf 50
Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Waldorf (0-6).
MEN: Northwestern 98 Presentation 64
Austin Alexander (Atlantic) had one point, two rebounds and one assists in five minutes for Northwestern (10-4)
MEN: Peru State 70 Concordia 62
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) scored two points and added a rebound and a block in seven minutes for Peru State (7-4).