(KMAland) -- Emma Atwood, Konnor Sudmann, Madelyn Deitchler, Sophia Peppers, Sam Stewart, Ryan Hawkins and Garrett Franken all had big games among former KMAlanders in college hoops on Saturday.
WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State 85 Lincoln 55
Emma Atwood (Central Decatur) had a team-high 16 points with four rebounds, and Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) scored 11 points with eight assists and seven rebounds.
WOMEN: Central Missouri 67 Missouri Western 48
Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) played 11 minutes in the Missouri Western loss on Saturday.
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 69 Concordia 59
Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) had a game-high 22 points and added five rebounds and five assists for the Chargers. Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) picked up 16 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.
WOMEN: Northwestern 79 Hastings 57
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) played 13 minutes, grabbed three rebounds and added one assist for Northwestern.
WOMEN: Dordt 83 Doane 54
Ashley Teten (Auburn) had eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals, and Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) added five points, four boards, two assists and two steals for Doane.
WOMEN: Morningside 84 Midland 77
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) dropped in another 21 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Morningside.
WOMEN: Grand View 77 Mount Mercy 60
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) scored three points and added four assists and three rebounds for Grand View.
WOMEN: Saint Ambrose 88 Graceland 53
Victoria Nauman (Mound City) had eight points, five rebounds and four assists for Graceland. Madi Sager (Stanberry) pitched in six points, four rebounds and two assists.
WOMEN: MidAmerica Nazarene 80 Peru State 63
Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) scored 10 points with four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Peru State. Maddy Duncan (Sidney) added nine points, Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) had six points and a pair of boards and McKenzie Witt (Sacred Heart) finished with eight points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
MEN: Northwest Missouri State 84 Lincoln 54
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Northwest in the win.
MEN: Briar Cliff 89 Concordia 75
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had nine points with seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in the Briar Cliff victory. Jake Carley (St. Albert) played three minutes for the Chargers.
MEN: Northwestern 111 Hastings 79
Austin Alexander (Atlantic) played three minutes and scored two points for Northwestern in the dominant win.
Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) put in seven points and had two assists for Hastings.
MEN: Morningside 77 Midland 73
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had eight points and five rebounds for Midland in the defeat.
MEN: Dordt 73 Doane 66
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) poured in 17 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals for Dordt.
MEN: Peru State 66 MidAmerica Nazarene 59
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) played two minutes for Peru State in the victory.