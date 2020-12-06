(KMAland) -- Former Glidden-Ralston standout Julia Fleecs had a double-double, and Sacred Heart alum Haylee Heits had a near miss in college basketball action on Sunday.
WOMEN: Montana State 84 North Dakota 72
Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) led North Dakota with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
WOMEN: Dakota Wesleyan 77 Doane 59
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) had 12 points and nine rebounds for Doane in the defeat. Ashley Teten (Auburn) didn’t score but finished with nine rebounds and two assists.