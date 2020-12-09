(KMAland) -- Briar Cliff’s Konnor Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler had a former KMAlander showdown with Sophia Peppers and Morningside on Wednesday night.
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 80 Morningside 78
Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) had a team-high 19 points to go with six rebounds and three assists for Briar Cliff. Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) added 10 points and three rebounds.
For Morningside, Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) poured in 24 points and added eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
WOMEN: Northwestern 75 Dakota Wesleyan 69
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) scored five points and added two rebounds and two steals for Northwestern.
WOMEN: Hastings 80 Doane 76
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Doane in the defeat. Ashley Teten (Auburn) chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
MEN: Morningside 76 Briar Cliff 58
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had five points, six rebounds and three assists for Briar Cliff.
MEN: Doane 95 Hastings 72
Hastings stats not available.