(KMAland) -- Check out the former KMAlanders in college rundown from men's and women's basketball and wrestling from Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper Catholic: 15 points (3/5 3P)
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 9 points, 3 rebounds
-Josh Lambert, Midland/Auburn: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 18 points, 2 assists
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 5 points, 2 rebounds
-Christian Stanislav, Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood: 3 minutes, 1 rebound
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, Southwestern/Creston: 28 points, 5 rebounds
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 7 points, 2 rebounds
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
-Kameron Freemyer, Missouri Western/Mound City: 6 points, 4 rebounds
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska Kearney/Lewis Central: 2 points, 2 assists
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood: 2 rebounds
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 3 points
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 14 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira/EHK: 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 17 points, 4 steals, 2 assists
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 3 points
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 15 points, 6 rebounds
-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 1 point, 3 assists
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 25 points
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 16 points, 10 rebounds (reached 1,000 career points)
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 1 assist, 1 steal
-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 11 points
WRESTLING
-Jeremiah Glise, Briar Cliff/Maryville: Won by major decision vs. Concordia, won by forfeit vs. Hastings
-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak: Lost by technical fall vs. Wartburg, lost by fall vs. Coe
-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren: Lost by decision vs. Coe
-John McConkey, Northern Iowa/Atlantic: Lost by decision vs. Oklahoma State
-Benjamin Schmitz, Morningside/Kuemper: Won by forfeit vs. Midland
-Timothy Sibbel, Morningside/Kuemper: Won by forfeit vs. Midland
-Mac Southard, Iowa State/Lewis Central: Lost by decision vs. Lindenwood, by decision vs. Oklahoma State