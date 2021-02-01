Kat Poore
Photo: Bradley Athletics

(KMAland) -- Former LC standout Kat Poore had a strong night for Bradley while Underwood, Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock also had former KMAlanders in action.

Check out the numbers from Monday night for former KMAlanders in college: 

MEN’S BASKETBALL

-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 6 points, 2 rebounds

-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 points

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 1 point, 4 steals, 3 rebounds

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 10 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill

