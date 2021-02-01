(KMAland) -- Former LC standout Kat Poore had a strong night for Bradley while Underwood, Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock also had former KMAlanders in action.
Check out the numbers from Monday night for former KMAlanders in college:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 6 points, 2 rebounds
-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 points
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 1 point, 4 steals, 3 rebounds
VOLLEYBALL
-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 10 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill