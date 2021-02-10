(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Sam Auen, Goanar Biliew, Brielle Baker, Maddy Duncan, Haylee Heits and Sam Stewart all scored in double figures on Wednesday.
Check out Wednesday's KMA Sports-compiled stats from former KMAlanders now in college below.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
-Garrett Franken, Dordt/Atlantic: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 5 rebounds
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2 points, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 17 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
-Haylee Heits, Doane/Sacred Heart: 19 points, 7 rebounds
-Jescenia Mosley, Peru State/Essex: 1 point, 1 rebound
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 1 rebound
-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 10 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists