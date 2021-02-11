(KMAland) -- Big nights for Logan Hughes, Ryan Hawkins, Kenzie Cunard, Nicole Lange, Kealey Anderson, Alesha Johnson, Colton Kinnison and Matt Malcom on Thursday.
Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of statistics from former KMAlanders on Thursday below.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 5 points, 3 rebounds
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 22 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Falls City Sacred Heart: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 4/8, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB, 3 SB
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Nicole Lange, Buena Vista/Harlan: Won at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-3) & lost at No. 2 doubles (8-2)
-Alexis McGinnis, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: Lost at No. 3 singles (1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (7-3)) & at No. 2 doubles (8-2)
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 11 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists, 2 blocks
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 35 assists, 7 digs, 1 kill
WRESTLING
-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak: Won via decision (3-1)
-Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney/Glenwood: Won via TF (18-3)