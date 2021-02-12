(KMAland) -- Nate Mohr, Maddy Duncan, Tina Lair-VanMeter and Sam Stewart scored in double figures, and Kenzie Cunard and Logan Schaben both drove in one run each on Friday.
Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of athletes and statistics for former KMAlanders from Friday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 9 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 3 points
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block
-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood: 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Jescenia Mosley, Peru State/Essex: 1 point
-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2/9, 2B, RBI, 2 R
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/7, RBI