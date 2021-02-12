Tina Lair-VanMeter.jpg
(KMAland) -- Nate Mohr, Maddy Duncan, Tina Lair-VanMeter and Sam Stewart scored in double figures, and Kenzie Cunard and Logan Schaben both drove in one run each on Friday.

Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of athletes and statistics for former KMAlanders from Friday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 9 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists 

-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 3 points

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block

-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood: 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-Jescenia Mosley, Peru State/Essex: 1 point

-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

SOFTBALL 

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2/9, 2B, RBI, 2 R

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/7, RBI

