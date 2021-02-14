(KMAland) — It was a very busy day for former KMAlanders in college. Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list from Saturday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper — 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic — 9 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal
-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln — 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood — 12 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block
-John Zimmerman/William Jewell/Maryville — 4 points
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston — 21 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va — 14 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks
-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston — 3 points, 5 rebounds
-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln — 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central — 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah — 12 points, 3 rebounds
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/CooN Rapids-Bayard — 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist
-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood — 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway — 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 steal
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City — 4 points, 8 assists, 5 steals, 3 rebounds
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry — 15 points, 2 assists
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central — 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry — 5 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson — 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Bailey White, St. Marty/St. Albert — 8 points, 1 rebound
-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville — 8 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic — Went 1-1 at No. 4 singles & No. 2 doubles
WRESTLING
-Blake Bauer, Wartburg/Southeast Warren — Went 1-0 with TF
-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox — Went 2-0 with WBF & TF
-Logan James, Wartburg/Underwood — Went 2-0 with two wins by decision
-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak — Went 0-2 with losses by fall
-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren — Went 2-0 with WBF & MD
-McGwire Midkiff, North Dakota State/Thomas Jefferson — Went 0-1 by TF
-Drew Venteicher, Loras/Lenox — Went 1-1 with win by decision & loss by fall
-Zane Ziegler, Wartburg/Underwood — Went 1-0 with TF
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 3 H, 1 R
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/4