Brielle Baker SWCC
Photo: SWCC Athletics

(KMAland) — It was a very busy day for former KMAlanders in college. Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list from Saturday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper — 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic — 9 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal

-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln — 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood — 12 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block

-John Zimmerman/William Jewell/Maryville — 4 points

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston — 21 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals

-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va — 14 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks

-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston — 3 points, 5 rebounds

-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln — 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central — 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists 

-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah — 12 points, 3 rebounds 

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/CooN Rapids-Bayard — 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood — 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway — 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 steal 

-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City — 4 points, 8 assists, 5 steals, 3 rebounds

-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry — 15 points, 2 assists 

-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central — 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry — 5 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson — 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-Bailey White, St. Marty/St. Albert — 8 points, 1 rebound

-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville — 8 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic — Went 1-1 at No. 4 singles & No. 2 doubles

WRESTLING  

-Blake Bauer, Wartburg/Southeast Warren — Went 1-0 with TF

-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox — Went 2-0 with WBF & TF

-Logan James, Wartburg/Underwood — Went 2-0 with two wins by decision

-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak — Went 0-2 with losses by fall

-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren — Went 2-0 with WBF & MD

-McGwire Midkiff, North Dakota State/Thomas Jefferson — Went 0-1 by TF

-Drew Venteicher, Loras/Lenox — Went 1-1 with win by decision & loss by fall

-Zane Ziegler, Wartburg/Underwood — Went 1-0 with TF

SOFTBALL 

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 3 H, 1 R

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/4

