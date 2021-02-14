(KMAland) -- Matt Dentlinger scored in double figures, John McConkey won twice, Kat Poore had another big game and more from the Sunday in former KMAlanders.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 9 points, 2 blocks, 1 rebound
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
WRESTLING
-John McConkey, Northern Iowa/Atlantic: Went 2-0 with wins in SV
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 6 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
-Emma Hanson, SWCC/Creston: 1 kill, 2 digs
-MaKenna Hudson, SWCC/Creston: 14 assists, 2 digs
-Katherine Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 10 kills, 16 digs, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 1 ace
SOFTBALL
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/3, R