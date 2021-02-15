(KMAland) -- Kat Poore posted another big game for Bradley while Aimee Adams, Libby Baumert, Maddy Duncan, Drake Johnson and Sam Stewart were also in action on Monday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 2 points, 3 rebounds
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 6 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks
-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 7 kills, 18 digs, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 ace