Iowa Central Community College logo
Photo: Iowa Central

(KMAland) -- Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson led Iowa Central volleyball again while Madi Sager went for double figures on Tuesday.

Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in collegiate action on Tuesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 2 points, 3 rebounds

-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 8 points

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 36 assists, 11 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.