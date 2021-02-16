(KMAland) -- Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson led Iowa Central volleyball again while Madi Sager went for double figures on Tuesday.
Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in collegiate action on Tuesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 2 points, 3 rebounds
-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 8 points
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 36 assists, 11 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace