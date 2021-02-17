(KMAland) -- Double digit scoring nights for Noah Rigatuso, Brielle Baker, Kia Rasmussen and Jeanna Taylor on Wednesday for former KMAlanders in college.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 19 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
-Ellie Rengstorf, Grand View/Red Oak: 3 points, 1 rebound
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 26 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Hannah Whitver, Buena Vista/Glidden-Ralston: 2 points, 2 rebounds