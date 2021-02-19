(KMAland) -- Sam Auen, Libby Baumert, Matt Dentlinger and Maddy Duncan scored in double figures, Kelsie Stovall had a big volleyball performance and Logan Schaben added a pair of hits on Friday.
View the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in college from Friday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 16 points, 1 steal
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
-Samantha Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
VOLLEYBALL
-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 13 digs, 1 ace
SOFTBALL
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 2/6, BB