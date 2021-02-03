(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins had a big night, Tina Lair-VanMeter and Jamie Winkler scored in double figures, Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson shined again for Iowa Central and more from the night in KMAlanders in college from Tuesday.
View all the KMAlanders in college performances below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jackson Golightly, William Jewell/Maryville: 1 rebound
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 33 points, 7 rebounds
-John Zimmerman, William Jewell/Maryville: 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 2 rebounds
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 7 points, 5 rebounds
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 2 points, 7 rebounds
-Tina Lair-Van Meter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 9 points, 7 rebounds
-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 12 kills, 12 digs
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 42 assists, 4 digs, 2 blocks
WRESTLING
-Zane Ziegler, Wartburg/Underwood: Lost by major decision vs. Luther