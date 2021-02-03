Alesha Johnson

Alesha Johnson

 Photo: Iowa Central Athletics

(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins had a big night, Tina Lair-VanMeter and Jamie Winkler scored in double figures, Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson shined again for Iowa Central and more from the night in KMAlanders in college from Tuesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

-Jackson Golightly, William Jewell/Maryville: 1 rebound

-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 33 points, 7 rebounds 

-John Zimmerman, William Jewell/Maryville: 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 2 rebounds

-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 7 points, 5 rebounds 

-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 2 points, 7 rebounds 

-Tina Lair-Van Meter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 9 points, 7 rebounds

-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 12 kills, 12 digs

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 42 assists, 4 digs, 2 blocks

WRESTLING 

-Zane Ziegler, Wartburg/Underwood: Lost by major decision vs. Luther

