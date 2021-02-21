Allison Eikenberry
Cornell Athletics

(KMAland) -- Allison Eikenberry, Taylor Wedemeyer and Sydney McLaren had strong debuts to the season, six players scored double figure points in basketball, Peyton Gross & Ashtyn Miller combined on a doubleheader sweep and Jeremiah Glise took third in the GPAC on Saturday.

Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in college from Saturday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper Catholic: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

-Garrett Franken, Dordt/Atlantic: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist

-Jackson Golightly, William Jewell/Maryville: 1 point, 1 rebound

-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal

-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists 

-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Landon Torneten, Nebraska Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-John Zimmerman, William Jewell/Maryville: 5 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL  

-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 11 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 2 rebounds

-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block

-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

-Kameron Freemyer, Missouri Western/Mound City: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Haylee Heits, Doane/Sacred Heart: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 4 points, 1 rebound

-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal

-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira/EHK: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 6 points, 7 steals, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

-Allisa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 21 points, 9 rebounds

-Ashley Teten, Doane/Auburn: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 6 points, 3 assists

-Hannah Whitver, Buena Vista/Glidden-Ralston: 1 point, 1 rebound

VOLLEYBALL 

-Allison Eikenberry, Cornell/Tri-Center: 22 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs

-Blair Glendenning, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 9 digs

-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 13 digs

-Sydney McLaren, Buena Vista/St. Albert: 11 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks

-Taylor Wedemeyer, Buena Vista/Clarinda: 37 assists, 14 digs, 3 kills

SOFTBALL 

-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 3.2 IP, 6 K

-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 5 IP, 9 K, 3 H

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 2 H, RBI, R, BB

WRESTLING 

-Jeremiah Glise, Briar Cliff/Maryville: 3rd at GPAC

-Benjamin Schmitz, Morningside/Kuemper: 0-2 at GPAC

