(KMAland) -- Nate Mohr, Kat Poore and Drew Venteicher all had big days to highlight former KMAlanders in college on Sunday.
View the KMA Sports-compiled list of Sunday performances by former KMAlanders in college below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
VOLLEYBALL
-Olivia Cheers, SWCC/East Union: 1 dig
-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block
-Emma Hanson, SWCC/Creston: 2 kills, 1 dig
-MaKenna Hudson, SWCC/Creston: 12 assists, 9 digs
-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 15 kills, 16 digs, 2 assists
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 4 singles, Lost No. 2 doubles
WRESTLING
-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox: Went 2-1 (WBF, TF)
-Drew Kelso, Central/Southeast Warren: Went 1-1 (WBF)
-Alex Thomsen, Nebraska/Underwood: Went 1-0 (DEC)
-Drew Venteicher, Loras/Lenox: Went 2-0 (WBF, TF)
SOFTBALL
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3