(KMAland) -- Nate Mohr, Kat Poore and Drew Venteicher all had big days to highlight former KMAlanders in college on Sunday.

View the KMA Sports-compiled list of Sunday performances by former KMAlanders in college below. 

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

VOLLEYBALL 

-Olivia Cheers, SWCC/East Union: 1 dig

-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

-Emma Hanson, SWCC/Creston: 2 kills, 1 dig

-MaKenna Hudson, SWCC/Creston: 12 assists, 9 digs

-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 15 kills, 16 digs, 2 assists

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 4 singles, Lost No. 2 doubles

WRESTLING 

-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox: Went 2-1 (WBF, TF)

-Drew Kelso, Central/Southeast Warren: Went 1-1 (WBF)

-Alex Thomsen, Nebraska/Underwood: Went 1-0 (DEC)

-Drew Venteicher, Loras/Lenox: Went 2-0 (WBF, TF)

SOFTBALL 

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3

