(KMAland) -- Kaleb Harrison homered twice, Ryan Doran went deep once, Jenna Taylor stayed hot, Megan Witte provided for UNI and more on a Monday among KMAlanders in college.
Find the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in college from Monday below.
BASEBALL
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 1/1, HR, RBI
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 3/5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1, 2 R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/4, 3 BB
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
-Landon Torneten, Nebraska Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 13 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks
-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 8 kills, 2 digs