(KMAland) -- Franken, Rigatuso, Vasa, Deitchler, Duncan, Heits, Taylor, Teten and White all scored in double figures in a busy night for former KMAlanders in college hoops.
Check out the full rundown of former KMAlanders and their stats from Wednesday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block
-Garrett Franken, Dordt/Atlantic: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 5 points, 1 steal, 1 rebound
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 12 points
-Landon Torneten, Nebraska Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 rebound
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 2 points, 4 rebounds
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 11 points, 4 rebounds
-Haylee Heits, Doane/Sacred Heart: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira/EHK: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 1 rebound
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 5 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 6 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 2 points
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal
-Ashley Teten, Doane/Auburn: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 3 assists, 1 rebound
-Baley White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist