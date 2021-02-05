College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Julia Fleecs, Tina Lair-VanMeter, Jamie Winkler and Nate Mohr all had big nights for their college basketball teams.

Check out the former KMAlanders in collegiate action from Friday below.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

-Jackson Golightly, William Jewell/Maryville: 5 points, 2 rebounds

-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 block

-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 17 points, 1 assist, 1 steal

-John Zimmerman, William Jewell/Maryville: 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 24 points, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 3 points, 2 rebounds

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 2 points, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 11 points, 6 steals, 3 assists, 1 rebound

**Iowa Western volleyball statistics unavailable at time of posting.

