(KMAland) -- Twelve former KMAlanders scored in double figures in hoops while a Maryville alum and a pair from Kuemper had big days on the mat at the Sioux City Open.

Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in college from Saturday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper Catholic: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper Catholic: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 8 points, 2 rebounds 

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block

-Landon Torneten, Nebraska Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal

-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 points, 4 rebounds 

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL  

-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 2 assists

-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

-Kameron Freemyer, Missouri Western/Mound City: 1 rebound, 1 steal

-Haylee Heits, Doane/Sacred Heart: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 3 points, 3 assists, 1 steal

-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 4 points, 4 rebounds

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks

-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood: 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal

-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block 

-Jescenia Mosley, Peru State/Essex: 1 assist

-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

-Ashley Teten, Doane/Auburn: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 8 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound

-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

WRESTLING 

-Jeremiah Glise, Briar Cliff/Maryville: Went 3-0 and won Sioux City Open

-Tyler Halloran, Briar Cliff/Clarinda: Went 0-2 at Sioux City Open

-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox: Lost by decision (9-8) & WBF vs. Simpson 

-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak: Lost by decision (7-0) vs. Loras; lost by fall vs. Dubuque

-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren: WBF vs. Central

-Benajmin Schmitz, Morningside/Kuemper Catholic: Went 4-1 & finished 3rd at Sioux City Open

-Timothy Sibbel, Morningside/Kuemper Catholic: Went 4-1 & finished 3rd at Sioux City Open

-Alex Thomsen, Nebraska/Underwood: WBF vs. Indiana

-Derek Venteicher, Loras/Lenox: Lost by decision (8-4) & won by decision (4-1) vs. Dubuque

-Drew Venteicher, Loras/Lenox: Won by TF (16-1) vs. Dubuque

