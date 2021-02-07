(KMAland) -- Thirteen former KMAlanders scored in double figures in hoops while a Maryville alum and a pair from Kuemper had big days on the mat at the Sioux City Open.
Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in college from Saturday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper Catholic: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper Catholic: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Troy Houghton, Sioux Falls/Abraham Lincoln: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 8 points, 2 rebounds
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block
-Landon Torneten, Nebraska Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 2 points, 4 rebounds
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth: 2 assists
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
-Kameron Freemyer, Missouri Western/Mound City: 1 rebound, 1 steal
-Haylee Heits, Doane/Sacred Heart: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
-Miranda Hennings, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 3 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 4 points, 4 rebounds
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks
-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood: 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Jescenia Mosley, Peru State/Essex: 1 assist
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Alissa Schubert, St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
-Ashley Teten, Doane/Auburn: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 8 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound
-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
WRESTLING
-Jeremiah Glise, Briar Cliff/Maryville: Went 3-0 and won Sioux City Open
-Tyler Halloran, Briar Cliff/Clarinda: Went 0-2 at Sioux City Open
-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox: Lost by decision (9-8) & WBF vs. Simpson
-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak: Lost by decision (7-0) vs. Loras; lost by fall vs. Dubuque
-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren: WBF vs. Central
-Benajmin Schmitz, Morningside/Kuemper Catholic: Went 4-1 & finished 3rd at Sioux City Open
-Timothy Sibbel, Morningside/Kuemper Catholic: Went 4-1 & finished 3rd at Sioux City Open
-Alex Thomsen, Nebraska/Underwood: WBF vs. Indiana
-Derek Venteicher, Loras/Lenox: Lost by decision (8-4) & won by decision (4-1) vs. Dubuque
-Drew Venteicher, Loras/Lenox: Won by TF (16-1) vs. Dubuque