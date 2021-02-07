Kealey Anderson
(KMAland) -- Kealey Anderson, Alesha Johnson and Kat Poore had big days in volleyball while Kuemper, Underwood and TJ grads were also in action.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 4 points, 1 assist

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 8 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 18 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 33 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 1 kill

-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 16 digs, 7 assists, 3 kills, 1 block

WRESTLING 

-McGwire Midkiff, North Dakota State/Thomas Jefferson: Lost to ISU via decision (4-2), lost to SDSU via major decision (17-4)

