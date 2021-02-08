Kat Poore
Photo: Bradley Athletics

(KMAland) -- Another strong performance from Kat Poore highlighted the Monday of former KMAlanders in college.

Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders in action on Monday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL  

-Kameron Freemyer, Missouri Western/Mound City: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 4 points, 3 steals

-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 7 kills, 5 digs

-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 6 kills, 13 digs, 6 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks

