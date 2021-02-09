(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson were key for Iowa Central on Tuesday.
Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of statistics for former KMAlanders in college on Tuesday below. Note: DMACC volleyball statistics were unavailable at the time of posting.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 34 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira/EHK: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 9 points, 1 rebound
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 19 kills, 22 digs, 4 blocks, 1 ace
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 43 assists, 17 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills