(KMAland) -- Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff to a big win while Garrett Franken, Madi Sager, Maddy Duncan and other former KMAlanders had solid nights in regional college basketball action.
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 79 Dordt 69
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor (9 points, 6 rebounds)
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor (21 points, 5 rebounds)
WOMEN: Grand View 82 Peru State 53
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth (4 points, 3 rebounds)
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney (8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists)
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central (7 minutes)
-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr (7 points, 4 rebounds)
-McKenzie Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart (7 points, 4 rebounds)
WOMEN: Clarke 85 Graceland 39
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City (4 points, 4 steals)
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry (10 points, 5 rebounds)
MEN: Mount Marty 64 Midland 49
-Josh Lambert, Midland/Auburn (7 points, 4 rebounds)
MEN: Dordt 86 Briar Cliff 69
-Jake Carley, Briar Cliff/St. Albert (2 minutes)
-Garrett Franken, Dordt/Atlantic (21 points, 3 rebounds)
-Thomas Hensley, Briar Cliff/CAM (2 minutes)
-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic (5 points, 5 rebounds)