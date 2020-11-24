Konnor Sudmann
(KMAland) -- Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff to a big win while Garrett Franken, Madi Sager, Maddy Duncan and other former KMAlanders had solid nights in regional college basketball action.

WOMEN: Briar Cliff 79 Dordt 69  

-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor (9 points, 6 rebounds)

-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor (21 points, 5 rebounds)

WOMEN: Grand View 82 Peru State 53 

-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth (4 points, 3 rebounds)

-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney (8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists)

-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central (7 minutes)

-Sam Stewart, Peru State/Mount Ayr (7 points, 4 rebounds)

-McKenzie Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart (7 points, 4 rebounds)

WOMEN: Clarke 85 Graceland 39 

-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City (4 points, 4 steals)

-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry (10 points, 5 rebounds)

MEN: Mount Marty 64 Midland 49 

-Josh Lambert, Midland/Auburn (7 points, 4 rebounds)

MEN: Dordt 86 Briar Cliff 69 

-Jake Carley, Briar Cliff/St. Albert (2 minutes)

-Garrett Franken, Dordt/Atlantic (21 points, 3 rebounds)

-Thomas Hensley, Briar Cliff/CAM (2 minutes)

-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Lourdes Central Catholic (5 points, 5 rebounds)

