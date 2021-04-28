(Fort Dodge) -- Former KMAlanders Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson have both been named NJCAA Division II All-Americans.
Johnson was picked to the first team while Anderson landed on the second team following the Tritons’ third-place finish in the national tournament.
Johnson, who also earned the ICCAC Player of the Year this season, finished fourth in the nation with 934 assists, averaging 10.86 per set. Anderson was sixth in the nation with 349 kills, averaging four per set.
Johnson is an alum of St. Albert while Anderson attended Shenandoah. View the complete release from Iowa Central athletics linked here.