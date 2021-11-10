(KMAland) -- A pair of former Hawkeye Ten athletes were honored by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference recently.
St. Albert alum Alesha Johnson was tabbed as a First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region and was named the conference’s Player of the Year. The Iowa Central setter was also named to the All-Tournament Team and was honored as the Tournament MVP.
Kuemper Catholic alum Anna Niehaus was tabbed to the second team all-conference and all-region. View the complete release from the ICCAC linked here.