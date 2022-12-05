(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders are set to headline a Saturday card from The Fight Series.
Lenox alum Chris Kingery and Creston alum Spencer Wray meet in a Champion versus Champion showdown Saturday at the Horizon Events Center in Clive.
“Spencer was looking to make a comeback,” Kingery told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “It’s somebody I respect a lot. It’s strictly business. We were both looking for a fight, and we had a mutual agreement. We’re going to put on a show for the city.”
Kingery, who also doubles as a champion kickboxer, has an interesting story to tell when it comes to getting into combat sports.
“I was actually playing college football at Iowa Western,” he said. “I saw a post on Facebook that said they needed a 155-pound fighter, and I weighed 160 at the time. I ran on the treadmill for a week, and then I fought. I got my nose put on the side of my face, but I overcame that adversity and came back and TKO’ed the guy.”
Kingery is 3-2 in MMA and 3-0 in kickboxing while Wray is 9-5 in his amateur MMA career, although he hasn’t fought since May 2019, according to Tapology.com.
“I know he’s a wrestler and a very hard worker,” Kingery said. “I know he’s going to be in shape, but he better be ready to fight. I’m not going to say too much about it, but I’ll be ready to go. I’m ready to rock, and it’s going to be a war.”
To purchase tickets or find more information visit TheFightSeries.com. Listen to the full interview with Kingery below.