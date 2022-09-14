(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Hanna Schimmer and Taylor McCreedy were honored with weekly awards from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference recently.
Schimmer -- a freshman at Iowa Western -- was named the ICCAC Women's Soccer Player of the Week while McCreedy -- a sophomore at Iowa Central -- was tabbed as the ICCAC Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week.
Schimmer scored twice in a 5-1 win over Northeast (Neb.) and then scored a hat trick and had two assists in a dominant win over Scott. Schimmer leads the ICCAC in goals scored with 11.
McCreedy posted a 19:57 5K at the All-American Invite at Luther College last week and was the first collegiate runner to cross the finish line, taking third place at the event.
View the complete release from the ICCAC linked here.