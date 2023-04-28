(Des Moines) -- Two former KMAlanders captured flags at the college level during Friday’s festivities at the 113th Drake Relays.
Four years after winning the 400-meter hurdles as a high school senior, Glenwood alum Janette Schraft added another Drake Relays title to her long list of accolades. Schraft, a senior at Iowa State, joined Madelynn Hill, Ashlyn Keeney and Cailie Logue to win the 4x1600 in a time of 19:04.56 – 22 seconds better than runner-up Arkansas State.
“This feels better than any state championship or Drake flag I could get on my own,” Schraft said. “Being able to get the title in our homeland and break the school record is one of the biggest rewards I could ever possibly imagine. We went out there and grit through a race like that.”
Playing a role in the record-breaking 4x1600 is another mark in the record book for Schraft, who owns the Cyclones’ record in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.
“I came into the race thinking there were a number of options,” she said. “I didn’t think we would be that far ahead of everybody else, but I had to maintain pace the entire race. I imagined myself racing the clock. That helped a lot.”
Syracuse alum Meredith Clark also won a title at the Blue Oval on Friday. The South Dakota junior threw 49-03.00 to win the shot put.
“I was a little nervous,” Clark said. “I’ve had a sprained ankle this past week, so I’ve been healing that up. I tried to work more on my technique using finish and flick. That’s what pushed it over the edge. (Winning Drake) is something I can pride myself on. I’ve put in hard work. It shows up.”
Clark wasn’t the only former Syracuse Rocket to shine for the Coyotes on Friday. Lauren Meyer took third in the triple jump. Meyer snuck into the finals with the ninth-best preliminary jump, then cracked the top three with a leap of 40-00.50.
“I’m left speechless about today,” Meyer said. “It’s been such a long season. This is a huge PR for me. It’s been building up over the last couple of years. I’ve been waiting for this, and it just all came together at the right time.”
Two girls from Syracuse, Nebraska, and two top-three Drake Relays finishes.
“It’s really special,” Clark said. “Coming from a small town, you don’t see a lot of athletes from our school go D1. It’s exciting.”
Maryville alum Brooklynn Holtman also had a superb day at Drake. The Central Missouri freshman helped the Mules reach the finals of the 4x100 and 4x400 and finished fifth in the sprint medley. The 4x400 team was third in prelims, while the 4x100 was fifth.
“Relays are my favorite thing to do,” Holtman said. “I didn’t get many of them in high school, so being a part of this is fun. I had never really been part of relays. I love track, but these relays have made me love, love track.”
Several other former KMAlanders showed off their skills on the Blue Oval Friday, including Underwood’s Lauren Brown (Central), Riverside’s Liam Fagan (Concordia), Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel (Hawkeye), Atlantic’s Chase Mullenix (Hawkeye), Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson (Central), Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez (Central) and Treynor’s Noah James (Iowa).
Brown helped Central finish 14th in the 4x400 in a time of 4:01.47. Fagan ran on Concordia’s 4x400, which finished 22nd (3:27.29), Jorgenson and Jimenez were on the 10th-place finishing 4x1600, James took 13th in the high jump (6-06.75) and Daniel and Mullenix were on the sprint medley foursome that finished 12th.
Check out the full interviews with Brown, Fagan, Jorgenson and Daniel below.