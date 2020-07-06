(Ames) -- Former Glenwood and Lewis Central standouts and current Iowa State athletes Janette Schraft and Drake Nettles were both named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team earlier this month.
In all, 71 Iowa State freshmen earned their way on the list, including 18 football players. Those on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie team must be first-time/incoming freshmen with 24 semester hours completed of non-remedial coursework and post a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.