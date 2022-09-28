(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Sam Wilber and Emma Flathers were honored recently as Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Players of the Week.
Wilber was tabbed as the Special Teams Player of the Week. The St. Albert alum made 7 of 7 extra point tries and had five touchbacks on eight attempts. The Iowa Western sophomore is four of seven on field goal tries this season and ranks 10th in the nation in points with 32.
Flathers, meanwhile, was named the Division II Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. The DMACC freshman and Treynor alum had 153 assists in 14 sets (10.93 per set) during the week. In the last nine matches, Flathers has had 30 or more assists in five of them, including a 50-assist match, and has four double-doubles.
Find more at ICCAC.org.