(KMAland) -- Mallory McConkey, Konnor Sudmann, Haylee Heits, Julia Fleecs, Ryan Hawkins, Garrett Franken, Josh Lambert and Shane Chamberlain all scored in double figures in college hoops on Saturday.
WOMEN: Pittsburg State 80 Northwest Missouri State 50
Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists for Northwest (3-3, 3-3).
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 78 Mount Marty 53
Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) dropped in 22 points and had seven rebounds for Briar Cliff (10-4) in the win. Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) added eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
WOMEN: Concordia 81 Northwestern 76
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) had a strong game for Northwestern (5-5) with six points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
WOMEN: Morningside 77 College of Saint Mary 40
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) scored eight points with two assists in the Morningside (11-2) win.
Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) finished with four points, eight rebounds and four steals for College of Saint Mary. Bailey White (St. Albert) added five points, two assists and two steals.
WOMEN: Dakota Wesleyan 80 Doane 42
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) had 10 points, two assists and two rebounds for Doane (4-10) in the loss. Ashley Teten (Auburn) had four points and two rebounds.
WOMEN: Health Sciences & Pharmacy 64 Graceland 39
Madi Sager (Stanberry) had a team-high eight points with seven rebounds for Graceland (2-8). Victoria Nauman (Mound City) added six points, four rebounds and four steals.
WOMEN: Rice 69 UTSA 57
Karley Larson (Underwood) had three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes for UTSA (2-5, 0-2).
WOMEN: UMKC 71 North Dakota 67
Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had another big evening for North Dakota (0-7, 0-1) with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
MEN: Northwest Missouri State 84 Pittsburg State 69
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) poured in 24 points with eight rebounds, four steals and two assists to send Northwest (5-0, 5-0) to another victory.
MEN: Northern State 66 Wayne State 62
Nate Mohr (Glenwood) had nine points and two assists for Wayne State (0-1, 0-1) in their regular season opener.
MEN: Sioux Falls 64 Mary 60
Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln) finished with five points, three rebounds and two assists for Sioux Falls (1-0, 1-0) in their NSIC and season opener.
MEN: Briar Cliff 94 Mount Marty 75
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had eight points and seven rebounds for Briar Cliff (8-7). Jake Carley (St. Albert) had a rebound in two minutes of action.
MEN: Dordt 78 Midland 63
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had 12 points with seven rebounds and three assists for Dordt (7-4) in the win.
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had a strong night for Midland (1-9) with 13 points and four rebounds.
MEN: Jamestown 98 Hastings 80
Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) had a strong night with 15 points and three rebounds for Hastings (4-10).
MEN: Peru State 67 Dakota State 65
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) had three points and five rebounds for Peru State (8-5) in the tight win.