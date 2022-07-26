(Kansas City) -- Former Kansas defensive end Azur Kamara has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kamara has previously spent time with the Dolphins and Cowboys.
He recorded three tackles for the Cowboys last year while appearing in nine games.
