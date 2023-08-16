(Lincoln) -- Former Kuemper Catholic standout Blaise Gunnerson is set for a big role on the Nebraska defense in 2023.
Gunnerson, who is in his fourth year as a redshirt sophomore in eligibility with the Huskers, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday morning.
“It’s been a really cool experience with the new coaching staff,” Gunnerson said. “I am really liking what I see with them. The way they work, the way the culture works. It’s really an easy way to emulate off of and work off of. They are working their butts off, and so are we.”
Gunnerson — a defensive lineman — has put on 15 pounds and is now up to 265 on his 6-foot-6 frame, as he adjusts to new Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense.
“I think my role (in the previous) defense was very defined,” Gunnerson said. “I was a five-technique or on the edge. Now, I have the ability to still play on the edge and can also go inside and stunt around. Get some speed on the interior and force those big offensive linemen in the middle to move their feet or hit them off balance with my power.”
Gunnerson came to the Huskers during the Scott Frost regime and did not play during the 2020 COVID season. In 2021, he was active in three games before playing in every game a year ago. The 2021 Nebraska Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten choice, which works well as he learns the new defensive terminology.
“The terminology is different and how we take on blocks is different,” he said. “There was a big learning curve, but that’s why we had the whole offseason. I got the defense down now, and now it’s about the ability to watch opposing offenses and understand what they’re trying to do to us.”
It’s safe to say the 2023 Nebraska, under the first-year direction of head coach Matt Rhule, is not exactly what Gunnerson had in mind when he committed to the Huskers in 2020. That said, there are no regrets on the decision he made.
“I really love my decision to come here,” Gunnerson said. “I wanted to go down a different path, and I did that. I believed in the coaching staff that I committed to, and I think they’re great coaches and guys. It just didn’t work out. This is a business, and I understand that. Not everything is going to be perfect, but I’ve got these brothers that have been beside me for three or four years now. That’s who I do it for on a day-to-day basis.”
Nebraska will open the season on Thursday, August 31st at Minnesota, and that remains the sole focus for Gunnerson and his team.
“It’s 1-0 against Minnesota,” he said of expectations this year. “That’s the whole goal. That’s what we’re focused on, and that’s what we’re thinking about every day.”
Listen to the full interview with Gunnerson in the audio file below.