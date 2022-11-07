(Lamoni) -- A former Lamoni athlete has turned into one of NAIA’s best high jumpers at Graceland University.
Michael Millslagle recently represented the United States at the FISU America Games in Mexico, winning gold with a jump of 2.13 meters or 6-11.75.
“It was basically the world championships for North and South America, and this year the coach was an NAIA coach,” Millslagle told KMA Sports. “He really fought hard for the team to strictly be NAIA, and he essentially just looked at the (NAIA national meet). He saw that I got second place, and the first place guy was a senior, so he wasn’t in school anymore. He hit my coach up, and we saw that as a pretty cool opportunity.”
That’s hardly where Millslagle’s story begins, though. The Lamoni alum missed out on competing in his senior year of high school track due to COVID, and he has been on the rise ever since.
“The last time I was able to compete before college was in my junior year, and I cleared 5-foot-8,” he said. “I was young, got to college and really grew up and got a bit stronger. Coaching-wise, the jumps coach here at Graceland is a great man and really knows his stuff. Being able to jump in college was a blessing itself, but to learn from him really has helped me throughout my journey.”
Millslagle says his ascent has plenty to do with learning from the coaching staff at Graceland while also putting in plenty of work on himself.
“Working out has helped quite a bit,” he said. “The more power in your legs the higher you can jump. Watching people better than me and taking things from them has really helped.”
Now that Millslage has found success at the international level, he’s looking forward to making another run at that NAIA national championship.
“It kind of hurt (finishing second last year),” he added. “Especially since I lost by just one scratch. I would love to get to the 7-foot-2 mark. That’s really my main goal height-wise, but my next goal is just taking that national championship.”
Listen to much more with Millslagle from Monday’s UFR linked below.