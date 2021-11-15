(St. Louis) -- Former Lewis Central standout Kat Poore has been named one of 10 State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award Fall recipients.
The award recognizes the “achievements of exceptional student-athletes” and eligibility comes from good academic standing, demonstrating good citizenship through good sportsmanship and community service and must participate in a sport during the season of recognition.
Poore, a senior at Bradley, has missed the 2021 season with an injury but appeared in 57 contests during her career. View the complete release from Bradley athletics linked here.