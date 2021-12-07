(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout Caleb Shudak has been named to the second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press.
Shudak is one of eight Hawkeyes on the first or second team from the AP. Center Tyler Linderbaum and cornerback Riley Moss were tabbed to the first team while offensive guard Kyler Schott, all-purpose player Charlie Jones, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Matt Hankins and Dane Belton landed on the second team.
Nebraska’s tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt were first team choices. Huskers linebacker JoJo Domain picked up second team honors.
View the complete list of honorees linked here.