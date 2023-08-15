(Council Bluffs) -- Former Lewis Central center Colby Souther was caught between chasing a dream away from home or moving on from basketball. With time ticking down, Souther found a chance to chase his dream at Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska.
“(Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres) and an AAU coach of mine put some film together and sent it out,” Souther told KMA Sports. “I had the opportunity pop up, and I didn’t know if I wanted to play or stay home and work. I always dreamed of playing basketball since I was little, so I chose to go play.”
As he got to know more about Central CC, Souther knew it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“I felt like basketball was the better choice,” he said. “Working and staying home can come after as something to do later, and I wanted to make the choice of a lifetime. It is a great school and a great campus, and I’m stoked to get to go out there and play.”
The 6-foot-7 Souther averaged 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds during his senior season with the Titans.
“I went up (to Central) last Monday, and their coach is a great guy,” Souther said. “He really showed me around, and it felt like a homey place. It’s a great environment, a great gym and I love the atmosphere that place has. I can kind of tell it’s one of those special places.”
Listen to the full interview with Souther in the audio file below.