(Fort Worth) -- The accolades continue to pour in for Lewis Central alum and TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
Aside from being named the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner on Wednesday, Duggan was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Camp National Player of the Year.
Elsewhere in the Big 12, Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year, and teammate Cooper Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Duggan, Sanders, Anudike-Uzomah, Ben Sinnott (Kansas State), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Cobee Bryant (Kansas) and Julius Brents (Kansas State) were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), Jared Rus (Kansas State), Malik Knowles (Kansas State), Mason Fairchild (Kansas), Creston alum Trevor Downing (Iowa State), Mike Novitsky (Kansas), Phillip Brooks (Kansas State), Lonnie Phelps (Kansas), Anthony Johnson Jr. (Iowa State), TJ Tampa (Iowa State), Kobe Savage (Kansas State) and Ty Zentner (Kansas State) were named to the second team.
