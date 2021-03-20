(Houston) -- Former Lewis Central state champion swimmer Mykenzie Leehy made history for the University of Houston on Friday at the NCAA Championships.
Leehy finished fourth in the 200 Freestyle B-Final with a time of 1:45.59. That landed the Cougars five points in the team scoring — the most for a UH swimmer since 1989.
Leehy also had a 1:45.28 in the prelims of the 200 Freestyle B-Final. That’s the third-fastest time in program history and a lifetime best. View the complete release from Houston athletics linked here.