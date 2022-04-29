(Council Bluffs) -- Former Lewis Central star Delaney Esterling is now a two-time national champion and on her way to play Division I volleyball.
The former KMAland All-Star Classic MVP, Esterling committed to Prairie View A&M following her second national championship with Iowa Western.
“I love Council Bluffs, my family and the people,” Esterlin said, “but I just didn’t want to be here anymore. I hate the cold. I really just cannot be in the cold anymore, so when my dad and I were emailing schools I was emailing a lot of (southern schools).”
Esterling says her email to Prairie View A&M – a school in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in Prairie View, Texas – was returned almost immediately.
“It was just amazing,” Esterling said of her visit. “When I woke up in Iowa, it was snowing and the ice on my car was so thick I couldn’t even scrape it. Then I landed there, and it was 80 degrees. I loved it.
“I just met with the coaches and went around the campus with the coaches, and they were amazing. They made it feel like home immediately. I got to sit down and have a little date with the players, and that was also amazing. They made me feel so welcome. They were so awesome, nice and funny. I love the atmosphere more than anything.”
With Esterling on her way to play Division I volleyball, she also took a look back at the first part of her collegiate career with Iowa Western. During her time with the Reivers, Esterling moved around the lineup, showcasing her versatility.
“I’ve made strides in just how versatile I am as a player,” Esterling said. “Coming in, I was recruited as an outside, but I played right side (my first year) and then our starting middle tore her ACL in our first scrimmage (this past year) so I moved to middle. I’ve really just been all around and learned how to play all the positions.”
No matter where Esterling was playing, she was making an impact for one of the most dominant NJCAA programs in the country. They won a national championship in her first season – a year that was moved to the spring due to COVID-19 – and then won another the following fall.
“It was crazy and unreal,” Esterling said. “I have a loss of words. I’m not going to lie, coming in the team that was playing the year before had a bunch of girls that were 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 and couldn’t get the job done. We were obviously a little timid coming in, but we were able to win it and then win it again. It was awesome and amazing.”
Esterling, who will have three years of eligibility with Prairie View A&M, is excited to see how she stacks up at the Division I level.
“I’m hoping I can get in there and make an impact right away,” she said. “We’ve been training all spring season. We’ve had a couple scrimmages, so that’s been helping me a lot. This summer, I’m just working on getting in the gym, working out and improving myself. When I get (to Prairie View) I’m going to work as hard as I can and show them what I’ve got.”
Listen to much more with Esterling from Friday’s Upon Further Review below.