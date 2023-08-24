(Cedar Falls) -- Former Lewis Central standout Megan Witte is ready for her fourth season with the Northern Iowa volleyball team.
“We’re super excited,” Witte told KMA Sports. “We just got done with the preseason, classes are starting up and we’re getting into regular practices. We’re leaving for our first road trip this weekend, and we’re really excited to get things started.”
There are plenty of reasons to be excited within the UNI volleyball program right now, as the Panthers are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance that included 27 wins and a Missouri Valley Conference championship.
“We understand (we have a target on our back),” Witte said. “We like the challenge and have addressed the target on our back. Coming off last year, we also understand that this is not that team. We are different, and we need to find out how we’re going to be in the 2023 season. But we like the challenge. We have high intensity practices, and we plan to play this team’s volleyball.”
Witte, who is a junior in eligibility and in her fourth year with the Panthers, has played in 36 career matches and averaged 1.75 kills per set.
“I think I have had similar-ish roles the past three years,” Witte said. “Freshman year, I was coming in and trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I possibly could. Sophomore and junior year was just whatever role I was put in that day, whether that was being a part of the scouting report during practice or communicating with my teammates during games. It depends day-to-day. Whatever role I’m in that day, I have to address that and focus in on what my team needs from me.”
As one of the veterans on the roster, Witte knows it’s her turn to step up into a major leadership role.
“We’ve had so many meetings and discussed each other’s strengths,” Witte said. “Each of us have a variety of great things we bring to the table. The things I’m not necessarily good at or feel comfortable doing, we have that with someone else on the team. We bring different things to the table to complete it all.”
Northern Iowa opens the season at the Western Michigan Tournament this weekend. The Panthers play Friday at 2:00 against Villanova and then against Milwaukee and Western Michigan on Saturday at 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, respectively.
“I think we’re all just excited to get started with the season,” Witte said. “We have a big roster this year and a lot of new (players). It’s more of an exciting feeling because you can feel the sense of everyone wanting to find the goals and do what they can to accomplish those.
“In preseason, everyone is willing to do what is needed collectively to meet those goals, whether we have those goals picked or set out yet, and we’ll talk more about it as the season goes on. You can just tell and see the eagerness of everyone to put in what is needed and work together to reach our goals.”
Check out the complete interview with Witte in the audio file below.