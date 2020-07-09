(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central state placewinner and Olympian Georgi Ivanov is back in the area and starting a new wrestling club.
“The Best Wrestler” wrestling club will hold an opening ceremony on Saturday, August 8th in McClelland. Georgi is opening the club with his renowned coach of a father, Ivan.
“This is a dream for us,” Georgi told KMA Sports. “To start working together and combine our efforts and knowledge. We think alike, we know our system and now we have this great opportunity.”
Georgi graduated from Lewis Central in 2008 before a two-year career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. After the UNO wrestling program was shut down, he went to Boise State and finished as a two-time NCAA All-American and an NCAA Finalist. He also wrestled for his home country of Bulgaria at the 2016 Olympics.
His father, Ivan, has coached him and others throughout his life, developing and coaching multiple Olympians and multiple World Team members and a world champion. His coaching resume also includes more than 20 NCAA All-Americans and national champions and multiple Fargo National Champions.
“(Ivan) has a unique system that comes with over 20 years of coaching and competing internationally,” Georgi said. “It’s a hybrid European-American style. To say that the system works is an understatement. We’re super excited to implement it here in Iowa.”
The opening ceremony is slated for Saturday, August 8th in McClelland at the old Masonic Lodge building on Highway 6. The festivities begin at 2:00 PM and is free to the public with all wrestlers invited to join in for a short demo workout from 2:30 to 3:30.
“We’ll have a short introduction on what we’re planning on doing and our history,” Georgi said. “The wrestlers can try (our workout), and we’re just going to introduce them to the system. It’s going to be a neat event, and parents will be able to see it.”
Snacks and drinks will be provided with the event running until 5:00. Listen to the complete interview with Ivanov linked below.